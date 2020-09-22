Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Construction is underway on a 43-acre mixed-use project in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area A partnership that includes Dallas developer KDC and Research Triangle Foundation is developing the property,...
Triangle Business Journal The Keith Corp is developing an industrial project with up to 15 million square feet just outside of Charlotte, NC The property is being built on 1563 acres south of Interstate 85, east of Moores Chapel Road and north of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Terra Financial Solutions has acquired Courtyards on the River, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $23 million, or about $77,703/unit An unidentified Broward County, Fla, investor sold the property, at 8412...
Orlando Business Journal A development team led by National Real Estate LLC of Orlando, Fla, has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property in that city’s downtown The six-story property has been proposed for a site east of Bumby Avenue...
South Florida Business Journal Atlantic Pacific Communities has filed plans to build a 239-unit affordable-housing property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood The project has been proposed for a 137-acre development site at 800 NW Fifth Ave,...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has bought the 148-unit Westlake Apartments in Sacramento, Calif, for $235 million, or $158,783/unit The Modesto, Calif, investment company purchased the property, which sits on six acres at 1 Shoal Court in the...
Rentvcom Fundamental Income has bought a 190,000-square-foot industrial building at 600 South 94th Ave in Tolleson, Ariz, for $50 million, or $26316/sf The Phoenix real estate investment company purchased the property from Carvana, the online car...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Investments Group has filed plans to redevelop a vacant Ramada Inn hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into 251 apartment units The 258-room hotel sits on 49 acres at 1950 West 49th St It was built in 1970 Plans for the...
South Florida Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has paid $2206 million for a development site in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, where it plans to build a distribution center Miami-Dade County sold the 769-acre site at 13200 SW 272nd St As part of...