Jacksonville Business Journal Affiliate of Topaz Capital Group has paid $1875 million, or about $86,806/unit, for the 216-unit Planters Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York company bought the property, at 7350 Blanding Blvd, from...
South Florida Business Journal Panda Kitchen and Bath is paying $65 million for a 42-acre development site in Doral, Fla, where it plans to build a 90,000-square-foot headquarters complex The development site, at 7800 NW 34th St, currently is home...
Triangle Business Journal Construction is underway on a 43-acre mixed-use project in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area A partnership that includes Dallas developer KDC and Research Triangle Foundation is developing the property,...
Triangle Business Journal The Keith Corp is developing an industrial project with up to 15 million square feet just outside of Charlotte, NC The property is being built on 1563 acres south of Interstate 85, east of Moores Chapel Road and north of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Terra Financial Solutions has acquired Courtyards on the River, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $23 million, or about $77,703/unit An unidentified Broward County, Fla, investor sold the property, at 8412...
Charlotte Business Journal AGC Equity Partners has bought a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Hickory, NC, for $393 million, or $19650/sf Stonemont Financial Group sold the property, which serves as an...
Orlando Business Journal A development team led by National Real Estate LLC of Orlando, Fla, has proposed building a 250-unit apartment property in that city’s downtown The six-story property has been proposed for a site east of Bumby Avenue...
South Florida Business Journal Atlantic Pacific Communities has filed plans to build a 239-unit affordable-housing property in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood The project has been proposed for a 137-acre development site at 800 NW Fifth Ave,...
Dallas Morning News American Woodmark is planning to lease about 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The Winchester, Va, manufacturer of cabinets is taking its space in the 100-acre Altamoore Drive business park that’s currently...