South Florida Business Journal Panda Kitchen and Bath is paying $65 million for a 42-acre development site in Doral, Fla, where it plans to build a 90,000-square-foot headquarters complex The development site, at 7800 NW 34th St, currently is home...
South Florida Business Journal Stor-All Development has filed plans to build a 111,360-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami The Deerfield Beach, Fla, self-storage company is developing the property on 161 acres at 23025 South Dixie Highway/US...
Wall Street Journal An investor group led by Hackman Capital Partners has agreed to pay $500 million for the Silvercup Studios production facilities in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, and in the Bronx, NY The group is buying...
MSD Partners has provided $24 million of financing to fund Botanic Properties’ $40 million purchase of 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 97,047-square-foot industrial-flex building in New York’s Long Island City area The loan was arranged by...
FCP has sold the 234-unit North Pointe apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Hyattsville, Md, for $375 million, or $160,256/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager sold the 19-building property to a venture of Firm Capital...
Commercial Property Executive Rreef Property Trust has partnered with DWS Group to buy the 715,000-square-foot Tropical Distribution Center 2 industrial property in Las Vegas for $885 million, or $12378/sf The venture purchased the single-story...
REBusiness Online Gelt Inc has bought from an undisclosed seller the 164-unit Silverwood Apartments in Gresham, Ore, for $30 million, or $182,926/unit The Los Angeles investment company will rebrand the 32-building complex, upgrade unit interiors...
Triangle Business Journal Construction is underway on a 43-acre mixed-use project in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area A partnership that includes Dallas developer KDC and Research Triangle Foundation is developing the property,...
Triangle Business Journal The Keith Corp is developing an industrial project with up to 15 million square feet just outside of Charlotte, NC The property is being built on 1563 acres south of Interstate 85, east of Moores Chapel Road and north of...