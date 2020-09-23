Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Schluter-Systems is leasing a 500,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Northlake, Texas The Plattsburgh, NY, supplier of tile and stone installation systems is taking its space at 17505 Interstate 35 West in the...
Dallas Morning News American Woodmark is planning to lease about 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The Winchester, Va, manufacturer of cabinets is taking its space in the 100-acre Altamoore Drive business park that’s currently...
Dallas Business Journal Gateway Logistics Park, a 143 million-square-foot industrial property near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property An asking price was not known A...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners is developing Rock Hill Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, area The Indianapolis company is developing the four-building property off Celriver Road...
Dallas Morning News JLL is marketing for sale Gables Uptown Tower, a 21-story apartment building with 196 units in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The property, at 3227 McKinney Ave, was built in 1986 and is more than 93 percent occupied It...
Dallas Morning News NE Construction has proposed developing a 186-unit apartment building in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The four-story property is being proposed for a three-acre site along Spring Valley Road that’s currently home...
Dallas Morning News A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Kinstead Apartments, a 376-unit property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas ZOM Living, the developer, sold the six-building property, at 5701 McKinney Place Drive,...
The Real Deal Greystone Development is offering for sale 223 Park Slope, a 63-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company wants to sell the 13-story building for about $45 million, or $714,286/unit The property, at 223 Fourth Ave,...
Dallas Morning News Logistics Property Co has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas The Chicago company is building the industrial property off Interstate 45 as part of the 252-acre Southport...