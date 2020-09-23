Log In or Subscribe to read more
MSD Partners has provided $24 million of financing to fund Botanic Properties’ $40 million purchase of 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 97,047-square-foot industrial-flex building in New York’s Long Island City area The loan was arranged by...
FCP has sold the 234-unit North Pointe apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Hyattsville, Md, for $375 million, or $160,256/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager sold the 19-building property to a venture of Firm Capital...
REBusiness Online Gelt Inc has bought from an undisclosed seller the 164-unit Silverwood Apartments in Gresham, Ore, for $30 million, or $182,926/unit The Los Angeles investment company will rebrand the 32-building complex, upgrade unit interiors...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Terra Financial Solutions has acquired Courtyards on the River, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $23 million, or about $77,703/unit An unidentified Broward County, Fla, investor sold the property, at 8412...
Charlotte Business Journal AGC Equity Partners has bought a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Hickory, NC, for $393 million, or $19650/sf Stonemont Financial Group sold the property, which serves as an...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has bought the 148-unit Westlake Apartments in Sacramento, Calif, for $235 million, or $158,783/unit The Modesto, Calif, investment company purchased the property, which sits on six acres at 1 Shoal Court in the...
Rentvcom Fundamental Income has bought a 190,000-square-foot industrial building at 600 South 94th Ave in Tolleson, Ariz, for $50 million, or $26316/sf The Phoenix real estate investment company purchased the property from Carvana, the online car...
Ares Management Corp has provided $1477 million to fund the $1596 million purchase of a 10-property office portfolio in Northern New Jersey by a venture of Onyx Equities, Taconic Capital Partners, Axonic Capital and Machine Investment Group The...
Dallas Morning News A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Kinstead Apartments, a 376-unit property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas ZOM Living, the developer, sold the six-building property, at 5701 McKinney Place Drive,...