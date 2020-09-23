Log In or Subscribe to read more
FCP has sold the 234-unit North Pointe apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Hyattsville, Md, for $375 million, or $160,256/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager sold the 19-building property to a venture of Firm Capital...
Commercial Property Executive Rreef Property Trust has partnered with DWS Group to buy the 715,000-square-foot Tropical Distribution Center 2 industrial property in Las Vegas for $885 million, or $12378/sf The venture purchased the single-story...
REBusiness Online Gelt Inc has bought from an undisclosed seller the 164-unit Silverwood Apartments in Gresham, Ore, for $30 million, or $182,926/unit The Los Angeles investment company will rebrand the 32-building complex, upgrade unit interiors...
A total of 488 CMBS loans with a balance of more than $13 billion - roughly 2 percent of the CMBS universe rated by Fitch Ratings - have been granted some sort of relief, from payment deferrals to maturity extensions The overwhelming majority of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Two subsidiaries of American International Group have provided a total of $175 million of mortgage financing against 250 Broadway, a 541,195-square-foot office building in lower Manhattan The mortgage,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Terra Financial Solutions has acquired Courtyards on the River, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $23 million, or about $77,703/unit An unidentified Broward County, Fla, investor sold the property, at 8412...
Charlotte Business Journal AGC Equity Partners has bought a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Hickory, NC, for $393 million, or $19650/sf Stonemont Financial Group sold the property, which serves as an...
PostRoad Group has provided $33 million of financing for the purchase and renovation of a 14-story dormitory building in Philadelphia’s University City area JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The 14-story building, at 3701 Chestnut St, was...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has bought the 148-unit Westlake Apartments in Sacramento, Calif, for $235 million, or $158,783/unit The Modesto, Calif, investment company purchased the property, which sits on six acres at 1 Shoal Court in the...