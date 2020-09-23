Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has originated $3419 million of Freddie Mac financing and arranged an $112 million equity investment from a client to help fund One Real Estate Investment’s $4569 million purchase of two apartment properties with 597 units in suburban...
Jacksonville Business Journal Affiliate of Topaz Capital Group has paid $1875 million, or about $86,806/unit, for the 216-unit Planters Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York company bought the property, at 7350 Blanding Blvd, from...
Wall Street Journal An investor group led by Hackman Capital Partners has agreed to pay $500 million for the Silvercup Studios production facilities in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, and in the Bronx, NY The group is buying...
MSD Partners has provided $24 million of financing to fund Botanic Properties’ $40 million purchase of 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 97,047-square-foot industrial-flex building in New York’s Long Island City area The loan was arranged by...
FCP has sold the 234-unit North Pointe apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Hyattsville, Md, for $375 million, or $160,256/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager sold the 19-building property to a venture of Firm Capital...
Commercial Property Executive Rreef Property Trust has partnered with DWS Group to buy the 715,000-square-foot Tropical Distribution Center 2 industrial property in Las Vegas for $885 million, or $12378/sf The venture purchased the single-story...
REBusiness Online Gelt Inc has bought from an undisclosed seller the 164-unit Silverwood Apartments in Gresham, Ore, for $30 million, or $182,926/unit The Los Angeles investment company will rebrand the 32-building complex, upgrade unit interiors...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Terra Financial Solutions has acquired Courtyards on the River, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla, for $23 million, or about $77,703/unit An unidentified Broward County, Fla, investor sold the property, at 8412...
Charlotte Business Journal AGC Equity Partners has bought a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Hickory, NC, for $393 million, or $19650/sf Stonemont Financial Group sold the property, which serves as an...