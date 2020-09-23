Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties is offering for sale Speedway Logistics Crossing, a two-building industrial park near State Highway 114 in North Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the listing for the nearly 800,000-square-foot property, which is more...
Dallas Morning News American Woodmark is planning to lease about 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The Winchester, Va, manufacturer of cabinets is taking its space in the 100-acre Altamoore Drive business park that’s currently...
Dallas Business Journal Gateway Logistics Park, a 143 million-square-foot industrial property near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property An asking price was not known A...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
Charlotte Business Journal Strategic Capital Partners is developing Rock Hill Commerce Center, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in the Charlotte, NC, area The Indianapolis company is developing the four-building property off Celriver Road...
Dallas Morning News JLL is marketing for sale Gables Uptown Tower, a 21-story apartment building with 196 units in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The property, at 3227 McKinney Ave, was built in 1986 and is more than 93 percent occupied It...
Dallas Morning News NE Construction has proposed developing a 186-unit apartment building in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The four-story property is being proposed for a three-acre site along Spring Valley Road that’s currently home...
Dallas Morning News A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has bought the Kinstead Apartments, a 376-unit property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas ZOM Living, the developer, sold the six-building property, at 5701 McKinney Place Drive,...
Real Estate NJ AAA Wholesale Group has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet of industrial space at 370 Essex St in Lodi, NJ Urban Edge Properties owns the former National Wholesale Liquidators store, which is being converted to a warehouse and...