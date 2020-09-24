Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is selling a portfolio of eight student-housing properties in five states for $4787 million TPG Real Estate Partners is buying the 6,095-unit portfolio The properties are: – NxNW,...
Triangle Business Journal TPG Capital has bought a 580,000-square-foot warehouse in Morrisville, NC, for $428 million, or about $7379/sf Ares Management of Los Angles sold the property, which sits on 32 acres at 900 Aviation Parkway near the...
Orlando Business Journal An unidentified federal government agency has agreed to fully lease a vacant 114,000-square-foot office building at 500 North Orange Ave in downtown Orlando, Fla JLL brokered the lease on behalf of West Second Street...
Multi-Housing News Investors Real Estate Trust has bought the 465-unit Parkhouse Apartment Homes in Thornton, Colo, for $1448 million, or $311,397/unit The Minot, ND, REIT, commonly referred to as IRET, purchased the 20-building complex from...
REBusiness Online Abacus Capital Group has sold the 126-unit Davenport Apartments in Sacramento, Calif, for $225 million, or $178,571/unit CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller The buyer was not identified Abacus Capital, a New York real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties increased marginally last month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Pricing Index, halting what had become a four-month decline in pricing...
FCP has partnered with Tides Equities to pay $77 million, or $149,515/unit, for the 515-unit Solara at Mill Ave apartments in Tempe, Ariz The property, at 3730 South Mill Ave, becomes the second in Tempe that FCP has invested in recently In July,...
Dallas Morning News PGIM Real Estate, in a partnership with Perlmutter Investment Co, has paid more than $700 million for a portfolio of 30 industrial buildings totaling 54 million square feet, and three of the properties are in the Dallas-Fort...
The principals of Landmark Real Estate have joined forces with investment manager Isle Ranch Partners to form RanchHarbor, which will pursue middle-market apartment properties in the western United States It will target value-add properties...