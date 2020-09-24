Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency as of the end of last month classified 4,964 CMBS loans with a balance of $9293 billion, or 2735 percent of the non-defeased loans in the CMBS 20 universe, as Kroll-Loans of...
The $642 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis has been put on the sales block NKF has the listing for the distressed loan, which now is classified as being in foreclosure It is one of four remaining in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Ark, has been appraised at a value of only $331 million, down significantly from the $142 million appraised value given to it just nine years ago A 283,326-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $190 million CMBS loan against the White Marsh Mall in Baltimore has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default An $80 million piece of the loan...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The Crossroads Marketplace shopping center in Chino Hills, Calif, has been valued at $44 million this month That compares to $556 million heading into September and $79 million in 2007, when the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mall at Stonecrest in suburban Atlanta has been appraised at a value of $67 million, more than 25 percent less than the $898 million of debt the 12 million-square-foot shopping mall supports The loan is...
The two seasoned executives have joined forces with an Invictus Capital Partners unit to launch a small-balance alternative lender, Verus Commercial Real Estate Finance, that pursues relatively small to middle-market loans It's looking to carve out...
Securitized loans against hotel and retail properties continued to pour into special servicing last month, increasing the volume of those loans by $46 billion, to $5425 billion, or 1004 percent of the CMBS universe tracked by Trepp LLC It's the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nitya Capital’s purchase of the 466,159-square-foot One Westchase Center office building in downtown Houston involved the assumption of the property’s indebtedness, including a $47 million CMBS...