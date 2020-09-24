Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Investors Real Estate Trust has bought the 465-unit Parkhouse Apartment Homes in Thornton, Colo, for $1448 million, or $311,397/unit The Minot, ND, REIT, commonly referred to as IRET, purchased the 20-building complex from...
REBusiness Online Abacus Capital Group has sold the 126-unit Davenport Apartments in Sacramento, Calif, for $225 million, or $178,571/unit CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller The buyer was not identified Abacus Capital, a New York real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties increased marginally last month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Pricing Index, halting what had become a four-month decline in pricing...
Dallas Morning News PGIM Real Estate, in a partnership with Perlmutter Investment Co, has paid more than $700 million for a portfolio of 30 industrial buildings totaling 54 million square feet, and three of the properties are in the Dallas-Fort...
The principals of Landmark Real Estate have joined forces with investment manager Isle Ranch Partners to form RanchHarbor, which will pursue middle-market apartment properties in the western United States It will target value-add properties...
Praedium Group has paid $90 million, or about $233,766/unit, for Liv North Valley, a 385-unit apartment property in Phoenix The luxury property, at 31113 North Valley Parkway, opened last year and was developed by a venture of the Rockefeller Group...
Berkadia has originated $3419 million of Freddie Mac financing and arranged an $112 million equity investment from a client to help fund One Real Estate Investment’s $4569 million purchase of two apartment properties with 597 units in suburban...
Jacksonville Business Journal Affiliate of Topaz Capital Group has paid $1875 million, or about $86,806/unit, for the 216-unit Planters Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York company bought the property, at 7350 Blanding Blvd, from...
Wall Street Journal An investor group led by Hackman Capital Partners has agreed to pay $500 million for the Silvercup Studios production facilities in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, and in the Bronx, NY The group is buying...