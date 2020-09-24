Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is selling a portfolio of eight student-housing properties in five states for $4787 million TPG Real Estate Partners is buying the 6,095-unit portfolio The properties are: – NxNW,...
Triad Business Journal Construction has started on a 150,000-square-foot healthcare property in Greensboro, NC The property is being built on 94 acres at 3514 Drawbridge Parkway on behalf of Cone Health, a Greensboro healthcare company Cone Health...
Triangle Business Journal TPG Capital has bought a 580,000-square-foot warehouse in Morrisville, NC, for $428 million, or about $7379/sf Ares Management of Los Angles sold the property, which sits on 32 acres at 900 Aviation Parkway near the...
Jacksonville Business Journal Affiliate of Topaz Capital Group has paid $1875 million, or about $86,806/unit, for the 216-unit Planters Walk Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York company bought the property, at 7350 Blanding Blvd, from...
South Florida Business Journal Panda Kitchen and Bath is paying $65 million for a 42-acre development site in Doral, Fla, where it plans to build a 90,000-square-foot headquarters complex The development site, at 7800 NW 34th St, currently is home...
South Florida Business Journal Stor-All Development has filed plans to build a 111,360-square-foot self-storage facility in Miami The Deerfield Beach, Fla, self-storage company is developing the property on 161 acres at 23025 South Dixie Highway/US...
Dallas Business Journal Schluter-Systems is leasing a 500,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Northlake, Texas The Plattsburgh, NY, supplier of tile and stone installation systems is taking its space at 17505 Interstate 35 West in the...
Triangle Business Journal Construction is underway on a 43-acre mixed-use project in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park area A partnership that includes Dallas developer KDC and Research Triangle Foundation is developing the property,...
Triangle Business Journal The Keith Corp is developing an industrial project with up to 15 million square feet just outside of Charlotte, NC The property is being built on 1563 acres south of Interstate 85, east of Moores Chapel Road and north of...