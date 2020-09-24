Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia has originated $3419 million of Freddie Mac financing and arranged an $112 million equity investment from a client to help fund One Real Estate Investment’s $4569 million purchase of two apartment properties with 597 units in suburban...
MSD Partners has provided $24 million of financing to fund Botanic Properties’ $40 million purchase of 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 97,047-square-foot industrial-flex building in New York’s Long Island City area The loan was arranged by...
A total of 488 CMBS loans with a balance of more than $13 billion - roughly 2 percent of the CMBS universe rated by Fitch Ratings - have been granted some sort of relief, from payment deferrals to maturity extensions The overwhelming majority of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Two subsidiaries of American International Group have provided a total of $175 million of mortgage financing against 250 Broadway, a 541,195-square-foot office building in lower Manhattan The mortgage,...
PostRoad Group has provided $33 million of financing for the purchase and renovation of a 14-story dormitory building in Philadelphia’s University City area JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan The 14-story building, at 3701 Chestnut St, was...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
The $642 million loan against the Burnsville Center shopping mall in suburban Minneapolis has been put on the sales block NKF has the listing for the distressed loan, which now is classified as being in foreclosure It is one of four remaining in the...
A venture of Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners is seeking an $860 million loan against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 111 Wall St in Manhattan It has hired NKF Capital Markets to arrange the loan, which the venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Driftwood Capital, a Coral Gables, Fla, real estate company, is looking to raise $100 million of equity commitments for its latest hotel investment fund The vehicle, Driftwood Lending Partners, will...