South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed developing an 11-story mixed-use project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood Plans for the project, which has been proposed for a 443-acre development site at 2963 NW 79th St,...
Triangle Business Journal Construction has begun on Atria Cary, a 138-unit seniors-housing property in Cary, NC, about 10 miles west of Raleigh, NC A venture of Atria Senior Living and Shelbourne Healthcare Development Corp is building the...
Triangle Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $51 million, or about $148,256/unit, for Edgewater on Lake Lynn, a 344-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Dallas company bought the three-story complex from Abacus Capital Group,...
San Antonio Business Journal Tenants can start moving into units next month at the Acero, a 323-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio The NRP Group of Cleveland is developing the property at 333 West Cevallos St, along the San Pedro Creek It...
Dallas Morning News Cold Summit Development has filed plans to build a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, company, which builds and invests in refrigerated warehouses, has proposed the property for a development...
Dallas Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 322-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The property, which is called Alta 161, is being built at 3800 Robinson Road A groundbreaking could take place...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is selling a portfolio of eight student-housing properties in five states for $4787 million TPG Real Estate Partners is buying the 6,095-unit portfolio The properties are: – NxNW,...
Triad Business Journal Construction has started on a 150,000-square-foot healthcare property in Greensboro, NC The property is being built on 94 acres at 3514 Drawbridge Parkway on behalf of Cone Health, a Greensboro healthcare company Cone Health...
Triangle Business Journal TPG Capital has bought a 580,000-square-foot warehouse in Morrisville, NC, for $428 million, or about $7379/sf Ares Management of Los Angles sold the property, which sits on 32 acres at 900 Aviation Parkway near the...