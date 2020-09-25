Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $51 million, or about $148,256/unit, for Edgewater on Lake Lynn, a 344-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Dallas company bought the three-story complex from Abacus Capital Group,...
Rentvcom Strategic Office Partners has bought the 82,726-square-foot Beaverton Creek V office property in Beaverton, Ore, for $155 million, or $18737/sf The Phoenix real estate investment company bought the two-building campus, at 2755-2815 153rd...
Multi-Housing News Pebb Student Living has partnered with Coastal Ridge Real Estate to buy the 456-bed Cadence student-housing apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $33 million, or about $72,368/bed The venture purchased the two-building property, at...
Dallas CityBizList BSR REIT has bought the 276-unit Aura Castle Hills Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, for $518 million, or about $187,681/unit The seller was not identified The garden-style property opened last year at 1980...
Washington Business Journal Acorn Development, a unit of Amazoncom Inc, has paid $1485 million, or about $496,656/room, for the 299-room Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon City hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Va Blackstone Group sold...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is selling a portfolio of eight student-housing properties in five states for $4787 million TPG Real Estate Partners is buying the 6,095-unit portfolio The properties are: – NxNW,...
Triad Business Journal Construction has started on a 150,000-square-foot healthcare property in Greensboro, NC The property is being built on 94 acres at 3514 Drawbridge Parkway on behalf of Cone Health, a Greensboro healthcare company Cone Health...
Triangle Business Journal TPG Capital has bought a 580,000-square-foot warehouse in Morrisville, NC, for $428 million, or about $7379/sf Ares Management of Los Angles sold the property, which sits on 32 acres at 900 Aviation Parkway near the...
Multi-Housing News Investors Real Estate Trust has bought the 465-unit Parkhouse Apartment Homes in Thornton, Colo, for $1448 million, or $311,397/unit The Minot, ND, REIT, commonly referred to as IRET, purchased the 20-building complex from...