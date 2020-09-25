Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colony Capital Inc has agreed to sell its stake in 197 hotels with 22,676 rooms to Highgate Holdings in a deal valued at $28 billion, including the assumption of $27 billion of debt Colony, a Los Angeles...
Triangle Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $51 million, or about $148,256/unit, for Edgewater on Lake Lynn, a 344-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Dallas company bought the three-story complex from Abacus Capital Group,...
Multi-Housing News Pebb Student Living has partnered with Coastal Ridge Real Estate to buy the 456-bed Cadence student-housing apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $33 million, or about $72,368/bed The venture purchased the two-building property, at...
Dallas CityBizList BSR REIT has bought the 276-unit Aura Castle Hills Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, for $518 million, or about $187,681/unit The seller was not identified The garden-style property opened last year at 1980...
Washington Business Journal Acorn Development, a unit of Amazoncom Inc, has paid $1485 million, or about $496,656/room, for the 299-room Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon City hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Va Blackstone Group sold...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc is selling a portfolio of eight student-housing properties in five states for $4787 million TPG Real Estate Partners is buying the 6,095-unit portfolio The properties are: – NxNW,...
Triad Business Journal Construction has started on a 150,000-square-foot healthcare property in Greensboro, NC The property is being built on 94 acres at 3514 Drawbridge Parkway on behalf of Cone Health, a Greensboro healthcare company Cone Health...
Triangle Business Journal TPG Capital has bought a 580,000-square-foot warehouse in Morrisville, NC, for $428 million, or about $7379/sf Ares Management of Los Angles sold the property, which sits on 32 acres at 900 Aviation Parkway near the...
Multi-Housing News Investors Real Estate Trust has bought the 465-unit Parkhouse Apartment Homes in Thornton, Colo, for $1448 million, or $311,397/unit The Minot, ND, REIT, commonly referred to as IRET, purchased the 20-building complex from...