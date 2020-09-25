Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList BSR REIT has bought the 276-unit Aura Castle Hills Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, for $518 million, or about $187,681/unit The seller was not identified The garden-style property opened last year at 1980...
San Antonio Business Journal Tenants can start moving into units next month at the Acero, a 323-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio The NRP Group of Cleveland is developing the property at 333 West Cevallos St, along the San Pedro Creek It...
Dallas Morning News Cold Summit Development has filed plans to build a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, company, which builds and invests in refrigerated warehouses, has proposed the property for a development...
Dallas Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 322-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The property, which is called Alta 161, is being built at 3800 Robinson Road A groundbreaking could take place...
Dallas Morning News PGIM Real Estate, in a partnership with Perlmutter Investment Co, has paid more than $700 million for a portfolio of 30 industrial buildings totaling 54 million square feet, and three of the properties are in the Dallas-Fort...
Houston Business Journal Bruan Enterprises has started work on 53 West, a 200,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Houston The Houston developer is building the property on 43 acres at 5353 and 5373 West Alabama St It will include 80,000 sf of...
Dallas Business Journal Schluter-Systems is leasing a 500,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Northlake, Texas The Plattsburgh, NY, supplier of tile and stone installation systems is taking its space at 17505 Interstate 35 West in the...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties is offering for sale Speedway Logistics Crossing, a two-building industrial park near State Highway 114 in North Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the listing for the nearly 800,000-square-foot property, which is more...
Dallas Morning News American Woodmark is planning to lease about 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The Winchester, Va, manufacturer of cabinets is taking its space in the 100-acre Altamoore Drive business park that’s currently...