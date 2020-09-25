Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colony Capital Inc has agreed to sell its stake in 197 hotels with 22,676 rooms to Highgate Holdings in a deal valued at $28 billion, including the assumption of $27 billion of debt Colony, a Los Angeles...
Triangle Business Journal Knightvest Residential has paid $51 million, or about $148,256/unit, for Edgewater on Lake Lynn, a 344-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Dallas company bought the three-story complex from Abacus Capital Group,...
Rentvcom Strategic Office Partners has bought the 82,726-square-foot Beaverton Creek V office property in Beaverton, Ore, for $155 million, or $18737/sf The Phoenix real estate investment company bought the two-building campus, at 2755-2815 153rd...
Multi-Housing News Pebb Student Living has partnered with Coastal Ridge Real Estate to buy the 456-bed Cadence student-housing apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $33 million, or about $72,368/bed The venture purchased the two-building property, at...
San Antonio Business Journal Tenants can start moving into units next month at the Acero, a 323-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio The NRP Group of Cleveland is developing the property at 333 West Cevallos St, along the San Pedro Creek It...
Dallas Morning News Cold Summit Development has filed plans to build a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, company, which builds and invests in refrigerated warehouses, has proposed the property for a development...
Dallas Morning News Plaza at Solana, a four-building office and retail property in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas, has been brought to the sales market Harbert Management Corp of Birmingham, Ala, owns the property, which it had bought four...
Dallas Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 322-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The property, which is called Alta 161, is being built at 3800 Robinson Road A groundbreaking could take place...
Washington Business Journal Acorn Development, a unit of Amazoncom Inc, has paid $1485 million, or about $496,656/room, for the 299-room Residence Inn Arlington Pentagon City hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Arlington, Va Blackstone Group sold...