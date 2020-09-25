Log In or Subscribe to read more
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc, which more than a year ago had agreed to be acquired by NexPoint Hospitality Trust, said it has terminated the deal because its suitor had failed to complete its purchase Condor, a Norfolk, Neb, company formerly known...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Resource Real Estate has proposed merging three non-traded apartment REITs it manages, creating a portfolio of 51 properties with 14,995 units in 15 states valued at $3 billion The resulting company’s...
Apartment Investment & Management Co is planning to spin-off most of its apartment portfolio into a new vehicle, Apartment Income REIT, that will focus exclusively on owning and acquiring stabilized properties The new entity will start life with 98...
The Real Deal Courtyard Management Corp is permanently closing the 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan The New York company noted that the closure was due to “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by...
Commercial Observer Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that restaurants in New York City are allowed to resume indoor dining starting on Sept 30 Restaurants will only be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity and they must install enhanced air...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that malls in New York City can re-open on Sept 9, but only at 50 percent capacity Malls in other parts of the state were allowed to re-open in July Indoor dining in the city is still...
CIM Group is merging four non-traded REITs it manages in a move that will result in a company with nearly $55 billion of assets - net-leased properties and commercial real estate debt The scale of the resulting company would put it in a better...
Commercial Observer The 478-room Hilton Times Square hotel in Manhattan is closing its doors permanently next month Sunstone Hotel Investors owns the property, which serves as collateral for a $765 million loan that’s securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has negotiated an agreement that allows it to tap into a reserve account to cover its debt-service obligations and operating expenses at the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe...