Log In or Subscribe to read more
SitusAMC Holdings Corp has acquired the loan-servicing and asset-management platforms of Cohen Financial, adding 6,900 loans with a balance of $34 billion The deal bolsters the size SitusAMC’s portfolio to 10,000 loans with a balance of $130...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The owner of the Easton Town Center retail property in Columbus, Ohio, has negotiated the six-month deferral of the debt-service payments on the property’s $700 million of CMBS financing The property...
Praedium Group has lined up a $5863 million Fannie Mae loan through CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc to help fund its recent $90 million purchase of the Liv North Valley apartments in Phoenix The New York investment manager bought the 385-unit...
The San Francisco investment manager already has raised $21 billion for the vehicle, DivcoWest Fund VI That well exceeds the fund's $15 billion target and nears its $225 billion hard cap It's the largest investment fund ever for the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency as of the end of last month classified 4,964 CMBS loans with a balance of $9293 billion, or 2735 percent of the non-defeased loans in the CMBS 20 universe, as Kroll-Loans of...
The principals of Landmark Real Estate have joined forces with investment manager Isle Ranch Partners to form RanchHarbor, which will pursue middle-market apartment properties in the western United States It will target value-add properties...
Blackstone Group has raised $8 billion – 60 percent more than the $5 billion initially targeted – for its latest debt fund The vehicle, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies IV LP, was launched just more than a year ago and is a...
Berkadia has originated $3419 million of Freddie Mac financing and arranged an $112 million equity investment from a client to help fund One Real Estate Investment’s $4569 million purchase of two apartment properties with 597 units in suburban...
MSD Partners has provided $24 million of financing to fund Botanic Properties’ $40 million purchase of 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 97,047-square-foot industrial-flex building in New York’s Long Island City area The loan was arranged by...