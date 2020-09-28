Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Dallas Morning News Forefront Living is seeking approval to build a seniors-housing project with 444 units in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The project is being planned for more than 18 acres along Spring Creek Parkway and will have 190...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Yukon Venture Partners and Saxum Real Estate is starting construction this week on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Fort Worth, Texas Premier Refrigerated Warehouse of Fort Worth has agreed to take...
Dallas Morning News Wedgewood Inc has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 332 units in Dallas Greystone Investment Sales Group brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are City Scape, a...
Dallas CityBizList BSR REIT has bought the 276-unit Aura Castle Hills Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, for $518 million, or about $187,681/unit The seller was not identified The garden-style property opened last year at 1980...
San Antonio Business Journal Tenants can start moving into units next month at the Acero, a 323-unit luxury apartment property in San Antonio The NRP Group of Cleveland is developing the property at 333 West Cevallos St, along the San Pedro Creek It...
Dallas Morning News Cold Summit Development has filed plans to build a 343,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Dallas The Ketchum, Idaho, company, which builds and invests in refrigerated warehouses, has proposed the property for a development...
Dallas Morning News Plaza at Solana, a four-building office and retail property in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas, has been brought to the sales market Harbert Management Corp of Birmingham, Ala, owns the property, which it had bought four...
Dallas Business Journal Wood Partners has proposed developing a 322-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The property, which is called Alta 161, is being built at 3800 Robinson Road A groundbreaking could take place...