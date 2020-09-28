Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Crescent Real Estate LLC has bought the 330-room Hotel at Avalon in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga The purchase price was not disclosed North American Properties sold the hotel, which opened two years ago It cost...
South Florida Business Journal Gardens Corporate Center LLC has sold the DiVosta Towers, a pair of office buildings with about 220,000 square feet in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $80 million, or about $36364/sf A joint venture of Gatsby Enterprises...
South Florida Business Journal Luar Investments LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story affordable-housing property in Miami’s Allapattah area The project’s development site is at 2012 and 2950 NW Seventh St, 720, 730 and 744 NW 30th...
Commercial Property Executive Blackstone Group has bought a 48,000-square-foot industrial property at 9860 40th Ave South in Seattle for $114 million, or $23750/sf The New York investment company purchased the building from a private seller that had...
Dallas Morning News Wedgewood Inc has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 332 units in Dallas Greystone Investment Sales Group brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are City Scape, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Charlotte Business Journal HHHunt Corp is building a 320-unit apartment project in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The $55 million property, dubbed Abberly Liberty Crossing, is being built near the intersection of Arthur...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed developing an 11-story mixed-use project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood Plans for the project, which has been proposed for a 443-acre development site at 2963 NW 79th St,...