Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has dropped its lawsuit to keep the $35 million security deposit from its failed sale of 220 East 42nd St in Manhattan The New York REIT had filed the suit in the New York State Supreme Court in May, two months...
Commercial Observer Shinhan Investment Corp is offering for sale the $60 million mezzanine loan against the 367-room Public hotel in Manhattan The Korean lender has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the debt A venture of the Witkoff Group and...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
Orlando Business Journal An unidentified federal government agency has agreed to fully lease a vacant 114,000-square-foot office building at 500 North Orange Ave in downtown Orlando, Fla JLL brokered the lease on behalf of West Second Street...
Wall Street Journal An investor group led by Hackman Capital Partners has agreed to pay $500 million for the Silvercup Studios production facilities in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, and in the Bronx, NY The group is buying...
Dallas Business Journal Schluter-Systems is leasing a 500,000-square-foot office and industrial property in Northlake, Texas The Plattsburgh, NY, supplier of tile and stone installation systems is taking its space at 17505 Interstate 35 West in the...
Dallas Morning News American Woodmark is planning to lease about 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Dallas The Winchester, Va, manufacturer of cabinets is taking its space in the 100-acre Altamoore Drive business park that’s currently...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
Crain’s New York Business Botanic Properties, which is backed by Carlyle Group, has paid $40 million, or $54054/sf, for 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 74,000-square-foot property in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, that’s leased to...