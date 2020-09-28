Log In or Subscribe to read more
A group of lenders led by HSBC Bank has provided $443 million of financing against the Nomad Tower, a 721,000-square-foot office building at 1250 Broadway in Manhattan The loan refinances a $410 million mortgage that HSBC had participated in four...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of Freddie Mac apartment loans that have terminated their forbearance agreements, by paying off any amounts due, last month exceeded the volume of loans requesting forbearance As a result, the...
Commercial Observer Shinhan Investment Corp is offering for sale the $60 million mezzanine loan against the 367-room Public hotel in Manhattan The Korean lender has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the debt A venture of the Witkoff Group and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Capital-raising for Torchlight Investors' latest commercial real estate debt fund has been moving along at a healthy pace as the New York investment manager already has raised $11 billion of the $15 billion it's targeting It launched capital-raising...
SitusAMC Holdings Corp has acquired the loan-servicing and asset-management platforms of Cohen Financial, adding 6,900 loans with a balance of $34 billion The deal bolsters the size SitusAMC’s portfolio to 10,000 loans with a balance of $130...
Praedium Group has lined up a $5863 million Fannie Mae loan through CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc to help fund its recent $90 million purchase of the Liv North Valley apartments in Phoenix The New York investment manager bought the 385-unit...
Berkadia has originated $3419 million of Freddie Mac financing and arranged an $112 million equity investment from a client to help fund One Real Estate Investment’s $4569 million purchase of two apartment properties with 597 units in suburban...
MSD Partners has provided $24 million of financing to fund Botanic Properties’ $40 million purchase of 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 97,047-square-foot industrial-flex building in New York’s Long Island City area The loan was arranged by...