Bisnow Retail Properties of America Inc is looking to add more residential units to its 360-acre One Loudoun mixed-use development in Ashburn, Va, a Washington, DC, suburb The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT did not indicate how much units it plans to add, but...
Baltimore Business Journal Beatty Development is planning to build a 350-unit apartment property in Baltimore The building will be part of the 27-acre Harbor Point mixed-use development, which is on Caroline Street and near Thames Street Harbor...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
South Florida Business Journal Luar Investments LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story affordable-housing property in Miami’s Allapattah area The project’s development site is at 2012 and 2950 NW Seventh St, 720, 730 and 744 NW 30th...
Dallas Morning News Forefront Living is seeking approval to build a seniors-housing project with 444 units in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The project is being planned for more than 18 acres along Spring Creek Parkway and will have 190...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Yukon Venture Partners and Saxum Real Estate is starting construction this week on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Fort Worth, Texas Premier Refrigerated Warehouse of Fort Worth has agreed to take...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development is offering for sale One Bethany East, a 120,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas JLL has the listing for the two-year-old building, which is part of the Watters Creek...
Charlotte Business Journal HHHunt Corp is building a 320-unit apartment project in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The $55 million property, dubbed Abberly Liberty Crossing, is being built near the intersection of Arthur...
South Florida Business Journal IMC Equity Group has proposed developing an 11-story mixed-use project in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood Plans for the project, which has been proposed for a 443-acre development site at 2963 NW 79th St,...