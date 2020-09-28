Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Retail Properties of America Inc is looking to add more residential units to its 360-acre One Loudoun mixed-use development in Ashburn, Va, a Washington, DC, suburb The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT did not indicate how much units it plans to add, but...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Baltimore Business Journal Beatty Development is planning to build a 350-unit apartment property in Baltimore The building will be part of the 27-acre Harbor Point mixed-use development, which is on Caroline Street and near Thames Street Harbor...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
South Florida Business Journal Luar Investments LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story affordable-housing property in Miami’s Allapattah area The project’s development site is at 2012 and 2950 NW Seventh St, 720, 730 and 744 NW 30th...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Yukon Venture Partners and Saxum Real Estate is starting construction this week on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Fort Worth, Texas Premier Refrigerated Warehouse of Fort Worth has agreed to take...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development is offering for sale One Bethany East, a 120,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas JLL has the listing for the two-year-old building, which is part of the Watters Creek...
Dallas Morning News Wedgewood Inc has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 332 units in Dallas Greystone Investment Sales Group brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are City Scape, a...
Charlotte Business Journal HHHunt Corp is building a 320-unit apartment project in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The $55 million property, dubbed Abberly Liberty Crossing, is being built near the intersection of Arthur...