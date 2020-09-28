Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Facebook Inc is paying $109/sf for the first five years of its 15-year lease for 730,000 square feet of office space at the former James A Farley Post Office Building in Manhattan The rate then increases by $10/sf every five years...
Commercial Observer Shinhan Investment Corp is offering for sale the $60 million mezzanine loan against the 367-room Public hotel in Manhattan The Korean lender has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the debt A venture of the Witkoff Group and...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
Wall Street Journal An investor group led by Hackman Capital Partners has agreed to pay $500 million for the Silvercup Studios production facilities in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, and in the Bronx, NY The group is buying...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 87 percent of the restaurants in New York City did not pay all the rent they owed last month Meanwhile, 60 percent of landlords who rent space to restaurateurs didn’t...
Crain’s New York Business Botanic Properties, which is backed by Carlyle Group, has paid $40 million, or $54054/sf, for 24-02 Queens Plaza South, a 74,000-square-foot property in the Long Island City area of Queens, NY, that’s leased to...
The Real Deal Greystone Development is offering for sale 223 Park Slope, a 63-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company wants to sell the 13-story building for about $45 million, or $714,286/unit The property, at 223 Fourth Ave,...
Real Estate NJ AAA Wholesale Group has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet of industrial space at 370 Essex St in Lodi, NJ Urban Edge Properties owns the former National Wholesale Liquidators store, which is being converted to a warehouse and...
The Real Deal Regus has thrown six of its locations in New York City into bankruptcy Four of the flexible-office provider’s locations are in midtown Manhattan: 1325 Sixth Ave, 1501 Broadway, 424-434 West 33rd St and 1740 Broadway The others...