A group of lenders led by HSBC Bank has provided $443 million of financing against the Nomad Tower, a 721,000-square-foot office building at 1250 Broadway in Manhattan The loan refinances a $410 million mortgage that HSBC had participated in four...
JLL Capital Markets has originated $45 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla The 10-year loan allowed the property’s owner, Covenant Capital Group of Nashville, Tenn, to...
Commercial Observer Shinhan Investment Corp is offering for sale the $60 million mezzanine loan against the 367-room Public hotel in Manhattan The Korean lender has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the debt A venture of the Witkoff Group and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Capital-raising for Torchlight Investors' latest commercial real estate debt fund has been moving along at a healthy pace as the New York investment manager already has raised $11 billion of the $15 billion it's targeting It launched capital-raising...
SitusAMC Holdings Corp has acquired the loan-servicing and asset-management platforms of Cohen Financial, adding 6,900 loans with a balance of $34 billion The deal bolsters the size SitusAMC’s portfolio to 10,000 loans with a balance of $130...
Praedium Group has lined up a $5863 million Fannie Mae loan through CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc to help fund its recent $90 million purchase of the Liv North Valley apartments in Phoenix The New York investment manager bought the 385-unit...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties increased marginally last month, according to Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Pricing Index, halting what had become a four-month decline in pricing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency as of the end of last month classified 4,964 CMBS loans with a balance of $9293 billion, or 2735 percent of the non-defeased loans in the CMBS 20 universe, as Kroll-Loans of...