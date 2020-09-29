Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post A venture of Klovern AB and GDS Development plans on opening a 105,000-square-foot office building at 322-326 Seventh Ave in Manhattan next year It topped out on the 12-story building last week CBRE has been hired as the...
The Real Deal The New York State Supreme Court has ruled that Extell Development cannot proceed with its planned residential condominium project at 50 West 66th St in Manhattan New York City’s Department of Officials previously had issued a...
San Antonio Business Journal University Health Systems has paid $28 million, or about $16970/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a combined 165,000 square feet in San Antonio’s University Park area The buildings are near Interstate 10 and...
Dallas Business Journal VEREIT Inc is offering for sale a 246,060-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas NKF has the listing for the property, GM Financial Services Center I at 4001 Embarcadero Drive, which comes to...
Bisnow Retail Properties of America Inc is looking to add more residential units to its 360-acre One Loudoun mixed-use development in Ashburn, Va, a Washington, DC, suburb The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT did not indicate how much units it plans to add, but...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Baltimore Business Journal Beatty Development is planning to build a 350-unit apartment property in Baltimore The building will be part of the 27-acre Harbor Point mixed-use development, which is on Caroline Street and near Thames Street Harbor...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...
South Florida Business Journal Luar Investments LLC has filed plans to build an eight-story affordable-housing property in Miami’s Allapattah area The project’s development site is at 2012 and 2950 NW Seventh St, 720, 730 and 744 NW 30th...