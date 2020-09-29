Log In or Subscribe to read more
The venture that owns the 427-room Hilton Meadowlands hotel, next to the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, NJ, has brought the property to the sales market The hotel, which is encumbered by $455 million of financing, is being offered...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has opened its 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer built the 16-story property on West Fifth Street near Sundance Square It includes a full-service bar and first-floor...
San Antonio Business Journal University Health Systems has paid $28 million, or about $16970/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a combined 165,000 square feet in San Antonio’s University Park area The buildings are near Interstate 10 and...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Dallas Morning News Forefront Living is seeking approval to build a seniors-housing project with 444 units in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The project is being planned for more than 18 acres along Spring Creek Parkway and will have 190...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Yukon Venture Partners and Saxum Real Estate is starting construction this week on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Fort Worth, Texas Premier Refrigerated Warehouse of Fort Worth has agreed to take...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development is offering for sale One Bethany East, a 120,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas JLL has the listing for the two-year-old building, which is part of the Watters Creek...
Dallas Morning News Wedgewood Inc has acquired a pair of apartment properties with a combined 332 units in Dallas Greystone Investment Sales Group brokered the deal The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are City Scape, a...
Dallas CityBizList BSR REIT has bought the 276-unit Aura Castle Hills Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas, for $518 million, or about $187,681/unit The seller was not identified The garden-style property opened last year at 1980...