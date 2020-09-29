Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal VEREIT Inc is offering for sale a 246,060-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas NKF has the listing for the property, GM Financial Services Center I at 4001 Embarcadero Drive, which comes to...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development is offering for sale One Bethany East, a 120,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas JLL has the listing for the two-year-old building, which is part of the Watters Creek...
Dallas Morning News Plaza at Solana, a four-building office and retail property in the Dallas suburb of Westlake, Texas, has been brought to the sales market Harbert Management Corp of Birmingham, Ala, owns the property, which it had bought four...
Dallas Morning News Scannell Properties is offering for sale Speedway Logistics Crossing, a two-building industrial park near State Highway 114 in North Fort Worth, Texas JLL has the listing for the nearly 800,000-square-foot property, which is more...
Dallas Business Journal Gateway Logistics Park, a 143 million-square-foot industrial property near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the property An asking price was not known A...
Dallas Morning News JLL is marketing for sale Gables Uptown Tower, a 21-story apartment building with 196 units in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The property, at 3227 McKinney Ave, was built in 1986 and is more than 93 percent occupied It...
The Real Deal Greystone Development is offering for sale 223 Park Slope, a 63-unit apartment property in Brooklyn, NY The New York company wants to sell the 13-story building for about $45 million, or $714,286/unit The property, at 223 Fourth Ave,...
Commercial real estate analysts expect a sharp increase in distressed properties coming to the sales market next year, thanks to the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic It's not a question of whether or not the market will see an influx of...