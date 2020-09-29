Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post A venture of Klovern AB and GDS Development plans on opening a 105,000-square-foot office building at 322-326 Seventh Ave in Manhattan next year It topped out on the 12-story building last week CBRE has been hired as the...
Boston Business Journal McCord Development has acquired a vacant 62,000-square-foot research and development facility in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The Houston company bought the building from an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has opened its 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer built the 16-story property on West Fifth Street near Sundance Square It includes a full-service bar and first-floor...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp has dropped its lawsuit to keep the $35 million security deposit from its failed sale of 220 East 42nd St in Manhattan The New York REIT had filed the suit in the New York State Supreme Court in May, two months...
Bisnow Retail Properties of America Inc is looking to add more residential units to its 360-acre One Loudoun mixed-use development in Ashburn, Va, a Washington, DC, suburb The Oak Brook, Ill, REIT did not indicate how much units it plans to add, but...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Baltimore Business Journal Beatty Development is planning to build a 350-unit apartment property in Baltimore The building will be part of the 27-acre Harbor Point mixed-use development, which is on Caroline Street and near Thames Street Harbor...
The Real Deal Facebook Inc is paying $109/sf for the first five years of its 15-year lease for 730,000 square feet of office space at the former James A Farley Post Office Building in Manhattan The rate then increases by $10/sf every five years...
Commercial Observer Shinhan Investment Corp is offering for sale the $60 million mezzanine loan against the 367-room Public hotel in Manhattan The Korean lender has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the debt A venture of the Witkoff Group and...