Triangle Business Journal Friedlam Partners has bough the 176-unit Casa Del Sol Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $195 million, or about $110,795/unit Jem Holdings of New York was the seller The two-story property sits on 18 acres at 4009 Deep Hollow...
Watt Cos has paid $205 million, or $227,778/unit, for the first phase of the Latitude 45 apartment complex in Vancouver, Wash The Santa Monica, Calif, investor bought the phase, which consists of 90 units at 11202 NE 20th St, from Ginn Group, which...
Boston Business Journal McCord Development has acquired a vacant 62,000-square-foot research and development facility in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The Houston company bought the building from an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Stony Point Development has paid $495 million, or about $223,982/unit, for Crabtree Lakeside, a 221-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC Dominion Realty Partners sold the complex, which sits on 15 acres at...
Covenant Capital Group has paid $32 million, or $108,108/unit, for the 296-unit Radius Mountain Creek apartment complex in Chattanooga, Tenn The Nashville, Tenn, investment manager bought the 49-year-old property from Radco Cos of Atlanta in a deal...
REBusiness Online Shoup Properties LLC has sold the 92-unit Sora on Rose Apartments in Phoenix for $145 million, or $157,608/unit The buyer was not identified Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal Shoup, a Seattle real estate investment company,...
A New Jersey investor group has paid $19 million, or just less than $176,000/unit, for the 108-unit West Bank Apartments in the northern New Jersey town of Nutley, NJ The property, at 181 River Road, along the Passaic River and next to State Route...
Dallas CityBizList Crow Holdings has sold Bay Area Commerce Center I, a 242,000-square-foot warehouse in Livermore, Calif, about 45 miles east of San Francisco Black Creek Group of Denver bought the industrial property, which is 70 percent leased to...
San Antonio Business Journal University Health Systems has paid $28 million, or about $16970/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a combined 165,000 square feet in San Antonio’s University Park area The buildings are near Interstate 10 and...