The Boston company, led by Raanan Katz, who played on the Israeli national basketball team, is looking to take advantage of the dislocation in the retail real estate sector by buying small- to middle-market properties in New England and South...
Capital-raising for Torchlight Investors' latest commercial real estate debt fund has been moving along at a healthy pace as the New York investment manager already has raised $11 billion of the $15 billion it's targeting It launched capital-raising...
The San Francisco investment manager already has raised $21 billion for the vehicle, DivcoWest Fund VI That well exceeds the fund's $15 billion target and nears its $225 billion hard cap It's the largest investment fund ever for the...
The principals of Landmark Real Estate have joined forces with investment manager Isle Ranch Partners to form RanchHarbor, which will pursue middle-market apartment properties in the western United States It will target value-add properties...
Blackstone Group has raised $8 billion – 60 percent more than the $5 billion initially targeted – for its latest debt fund The vehicle, Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies IV LP, was launched just more than a year ago and is a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Driftwood Capital, a Coral Gables, Fla, real estate company, is looking to raise $100 million of equity commitments for its latest hotel investment fund The vehicle, Driftwood Lending Partners, will...
W5 Group, a Miami Beach, Fla, family office, is pursuing student-housing investments near top-tier universities throughout the United States as many other investors are shying away from the sector The company's foray into the student-housing market...
The Chicago investment manager, formerly known as CA Ventures, is planning to invest $500 million annually in medical-office and life-sciences deals It sees demand for those properties increasing in the coming years as more medical care is taking...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US, a St Petersburg, Fla, real estate investment firm, is seeking to acquire $600 million of apartment properties through its initial fund The vehicle, SW Fund I, has already made four investments,...