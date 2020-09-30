Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pacific Western Bank has provided $67 million of construction financing for the Cameron, a 361-unit apartment property that a venture led by Cypress Real Estate Advisors is building in Denver The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Dwight Capital has originated a $362 million loan under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 175-unit Willina Ranch Apartments in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, Wash The loan allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Cassa Times Square hotel/retail property in Manhattan has been chopped by more than half, to $321 million from $689 million, in a June appraisal That compares with the property’s $342...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $523 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund the acquisition of the 345-unit Solis Patterson Place apartment property in Durham, NC As reported, Duck Pond Realty Management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $36 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit Caveness Farms Apartment Homes in Wake Forest, NC, some 15 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The 10-year loan...
Triangle Business Journal Friedlam Partners has bough the 176-unit Casa Del Sol Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $195 million, or about $110,795/unit Jem Holdings of New York was the seller The two-story property sits on 18 acres at 4009 Deep Hollow...
Triangle Business Journal Duck Pond Realty has bought Solis Patterson, a 345-unit apartment property in Durham, NC, for $802 million, or about $232,464/unit The New York investment firm acquired the complex, which sits on 20 acres at 1055 Stillwell...
Watt Cos has paid $205 million, or $227,778/unit, for the first phase of the Latitude 45 apartment complex in Vancouver, Wash The Santa Monica, Calif, investor bought the phase, which consists of 90 units at 11202 NE 20th St, from Ginn Group, which...
Boston Business Journal McCord Development has acquired a vacant 62,000-square-foot research and development facility in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The Houston company bought the building from an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate...