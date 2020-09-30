Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has bought the 116-unit Paseo 51 apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $155 million, or $133,620/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, real estate investment company purchased the seven-building property, at 5215 West Peoria Ave,...
Dwight Capital has originated a $362 million loan under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 175-unit Willina Ranch Apartments in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, Wash The loan allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Cassa Times Square hotel/retail property in Manhattan has been chopped by more than half, to $321 million from $689 million, in a June appraisal That compares with the property’s $342...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $523 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund the acquisition of the 345-unit Solis Patterson Place apartment property in Durham, NC As reported, Duck Pond Realty Management...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $36 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 288-unit Caveness Farms Apartment Homes in Wake Forest, NC, some 15 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The 10-year loan...
Watt Cos has paid $205 million, or $227,778/unit, for the first phase of the Latitude 45 apartment complex in Vancouver, Wash The Santa Monica, Calif, investor bought the phase, which consists of 90 units at 11202 NE 20th St, from Ginn Group, which...
CIM Group has provided $7293 million of financing for the 209,000-square-foot office component of SunTrust Plaza at Church Station in downtown Orlando, Fla The five-year loan, arranged by Berkadia, allowed the building’s developer, a venture...
A group of lenders led by HSBC Bank has provided $443 million of financing against the Nomad Tower, a 721,000-square-foot office building at 1250 Broadway in Manhattan The loan refinances a $410 million mortgage that HSBC had participated in four...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of Freddie Mac apartment loans that have terminated their forbearance agreements, by paying off any amounts due, last month exceeded the volume of loans requesting forbearance As a result, the...