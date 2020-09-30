Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on a 106,622-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The four-story property is being built on more than six acres just south of US Highway 380 and will serve as the headquarters of the...
The Real Deal Arker Cos and the Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corp has proposed building a 2,200-unit apartment complex on the site of the former Peninsula Hospital in Queens, NY The New York developer filed a permit application for a...
Boston Business Journal Scape has filed plans to build a 503-unit residential project at 819 Beacon St in Boston The London developer will set aside 53 of the units for families of patients at the neighboring Boston Children’s Hospital The...
Triangle Business Journal Friedlam Partners has bough the 176-unit Casa Del Sol Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $195 million, or about $110,795/unit Jem Holdings of New York was the seller The two-story property sits on 18 acres at 4009 Deep Hollow...
Triangle Business Journal Duck Pond Realty has bought Solis Patterson, a 345-unit apartment property in Durham, NC, for $802 million, or about $232,464/unit The New York investment firm acquired the complex, which sits on 20 acres at 1055 Stillwell...
New York Post A venture of Klovern AB and GDS Development plans on opening a 105,000-square-foot office building at 322-326 Seventh Ave in Manhattan next year It topped out on the 12-story building last week CBRE has been hired as the...
The Real Deal The New York State Supreme Court has ruled that Extell Development cannot proceed with its planned residential condominium project at 50 West 66th St in Manhattan New York City’s Department of Officials previously had issued a...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Stony Point Development has paid $495 million, or about $223,982/unit, for Crabtree Lakeside, a 221-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC Dominion Realty Partners sold the complex, which sits on 15 acres at...