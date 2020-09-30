Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Terwilliger Pappas is planning to break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a 320-unit residential property in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga The Charlotte, NC, company is teaming with Mill Green Partners on...
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Uber Technologies is bringing about 116,000 square feet of office space in Dallas to the sublease market The space being offered by the transportation company is in the Epic office building, at 2550 Pacific Ave, in the...
The Real Deal Arker Cos and the Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corp has proposed building a 2,200-unit apartment complex on the site of the former Peninsula Hospital in Queens, NY The New York developer filed a permit application for a...
Boston Business Journal Scape has filed plans to build a 503-unit residential project at 819 Beacon St in Boston The London developer will set aside 53 of the units for families of patients at the neighboring Boston Children’s Hospital The...
New York Post A venture of Klovern AB and GDS Development plans on opening a 105,000-square-foot office building at 322-326 Seventh Ave in Manhattan next year It topped out on the 12-story building last week CBRE has been hired as the...
The Real Deal The New York State Supreme Court has ruled that Extell Development cannot proceed with its planned residential condominium project at 50 West 66th St in Manhattan New York City’s Department of Officials previously had issued a...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has opened its 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer built the 16-story property on West Fifth Street near Sundance Square It includes a full-service bar and first-floor...
San Antonio Business Journal University Health Systems has paid $28 million, or about $16970/sf, for a pair of office buildings with a combined 165,000 square feet in San Antonio’s University Park area The buildings are near Interstate 10 and...