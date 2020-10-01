Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
San Antonio Business Journal Industrial Group Southwest LLC is building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse property in San Antonio The industrial property, which is being built on a speculative basis, is going up in the South Park Business Park, near...
Philadelphia Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp plans to break ground late next year or early 2022 on a 150-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore, Pa The property will sit on several parcels that the Jericho, NY, REIT owns...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has proposed developing a 113-unit apartment property in Reston, Va The six-story building, at 11842 Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a 52-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Terwilliger Pappas is planning to break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a 320-unit residential property in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga The Charlotte, NC, company is teaming with Mill Green Partners on...
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Uber Technologies is bringing about 116,000 square feet of office space in Dallas to the sublease market The space being offered by the transportation company is in the Epic office building, at 2550 Pacific Ave, in the...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on a 106,622-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The four-story property is being built on more than six acres just south of US Highway 380 and will serve as the headquarters of the...
The Real Deal Arker Cos and the Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corp has proposed building a 2,200-unit apartment complex on the site of the former Peninsula Hospital in Queens, NY The New York developer filed a permit application for a...