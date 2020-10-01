Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News RREAF Holdings plans to unveil its Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake property next month Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the 240-room hotel, which sits at the intersection of State Highway 114 and White Chapel Boulevard...
Dallas Morning News Seko Logistics is leasing about 100,000 square feet of industrial space at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Itasca, Ill, transportation and warehousing company is taking its space at 3051 West Airfield Road in...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $158 million of financing against the Duchess, a 320-unit apartment property in North Bergen, NJ Post Brothers owns the complex, at 7601 River Road, which it had acquired three years ago for $166 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $260 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 609 Main St in Houston The 48-story building is owned by Hines, which started developing it...
Austin Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has proposed developing a 17-story hotel in downtown Austin, Texas The New York developer plans to build the 344-room property on a surface parking lot site at 617 Colorado St If approved, it would include...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
San Antonio Business Journal Industrial Group Southwest LLC is building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse property in San Antonio The industrial property, which is being built on a speculative basis, is going up in the South Park Business Park, near...
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Uber Technologies is bringing about 116,000 square feet of office space in Dallas to the sublease market The space being offered by the transportation company is in the Epic office building, at 2550 Pacific Ave, in the...