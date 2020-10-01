Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has proposed developing a 17-story hotel in downtown Austin, Texas The New York developer plans to build the 344-room property on a surface parking lot site at 617 Colorado St If approved, it would include...
San Antonio Business Journal Industrial Group Southwest LLC is building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse property in San Antonio The industrial property, which is being built on a speculative basis, is going up in the South Park Business Park, near...
Commercial Property Executive Swift Real Estate Partners has bought the 137,349-square-foot Columbia West Building in downtown Bellevue, Wash, for $72 million, or $52421/sf The San Francisco real estate investment company purchased the eight-story...
Rentvcom Waterford Property Co has bought the 95,600-square-foot Marketplace at the Lakes retail property in West Covina, Calif, for $186 million, or $19456/sf The Kansas City, Kan, real estate investment company purchased the shopping center, at...
The Boston company, led by Raanan Katz, who played on the Israeli national basketball team, is looking to take advantage of the dislocation in the retail real estate sector by buying small- to middle-market properties in New England and South...
Oakmont Properties has paid $118 million, or $425,992/unit, for the 277-unit Press at Midtown Quarter apartments in Sacramento, Calif The Folsom, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1714 21st St, from a venture of DeBartolo Development and SKK...
Philadelphia Business Journal Kimco Realty Corp plans to break ground late next year or early 2022 on a 150-unit apartment building in the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore, Pa The property will sit on several parcels that the Jericho, NY, REIT owns...
Washington Business Journal JBG Smith Properties has proposed developing a 113-unit apartment property in Reston, Va The six-story building, at 11842 Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a 52-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Terwilliger Pappas is planning to break ground this month on Solis Cumming Town Center, a 320-unit residential property in the Atlanta suburb of Cumming, Ga The Charlotte, NC, company is teaming with Mill Green Partners on...