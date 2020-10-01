Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
Commercial Property Executive Swift Real Estate Partners has bought the 137,349-square-foot Columbia West Building in downtown Bellevue, Wash, for $72 million, or $52421/sf The San Francisco real estate investment company purchased the eight-story...
The Boston company, led by Raanan Katz, who played on the Israeli national basketball team, is looking to take advantage of the dislocation in the retail real estate sector by buying small- to middle-market properties in New England and South...
Oakmont Properties has paid $118 million, or $425,992/unit, for the 277-unit Press at Midtown Quarter apartments in Sacramento, Calif The Folsom, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1714 21st St, from a venture of DeBartolo Development and SKK...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has bought the 116-unit Paseo 51 apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $155 million, or $133,620/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, real estate investment company purchased the seven-building property, at 5215 West Peoria Ave,...
Triangle Business Journal Friedlam Partners has bough the 176-unit Casa Del Sol Apartments in Raleigh, NC, for $195 million, or about $110,795/unit Jem Holdings of New York was the seller The two-story property sits on 18 acres at 4009 Deep Hollow...
Triangle Business Journal Duck Pond Realty has bought Solis Patterson, a 345-unit apartment property in Durham, NC, for $802 million, or about $232,464/unit The New York investment firm acquired the complex, which sits on 20 acres at 1055 Stillwell...
Watt Cos has paid $205 million, or $227,778/unit, for the first phase of the Latitude 45 apartment complex in Vancouver, Wash The Santa Monica, Calif, investor bought the phase, which consists of 90 units at 11202 NE 20th St, from Ginn Group, which...
Boston Business Journal McCord Development has acquired a vacant 62,000-square-foot research and development facility in the Boston suburb of Northborough, Mass The Houston company bought the building from an affiliate of Alexandria Real Estate...