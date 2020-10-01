Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Capital One has provided $270 million of financing for Lone Star Funds’ purchase of a 1,954-unit apartment portfolio in the Dallas area The Dallas investor bought the propertries from JPI, an Irving, Texas, apartment...
The Real Deal The 132-room AKA Wall Street hotel in Manhattan has closed its doors for good A venture of Korman Communities, Prodigy Network and Shorewood Real Estate Group had acquired the extended-stay property, at 84 William St, in 2013 for $8...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $260 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 609 Main St in Houston The 48-story building is owned by Hines, which started developing it...
The Real Deal Arker Cos and the Northeast Brooklyn Housing Development Corp has proposed building a 2,200-unit apartment complex on the site of the former Peninsula Hospital in Queens, NY The New York developer filed a permit application for a...
Crain’s New York Business Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has sued Harbor Group International over missed mortgage payments against the 18,371 square feet of retail space at 445 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York...
Boston Business Journal Scape has filed plans to build a 503-unit residential project at 819 Beacon St in Boston The London developer will set aside 53 of the units for families of patients at the neighboring Boston Children’s Hospital The...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $67 million of construction financing for the Cameron, a 361-unit apartment property that a venture led by Cypress Real Estate Advisors is building in Denver The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Multi-Housing News Rise48 Equity has bought the 116-unit Paseo 51 apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $155 million, or $133,620/unit The Scottsdale, Ariz, real estate investment company purchased the seven-building property, at 5215 West Peoria Ave,...
Dwight Capital has originated a $362 million loan under the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 175-unit Willina Ranch Apartments in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, Wash The loan allowed the...