Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Capital One has provided $270 million of financing for Lone Star Funds’ purchase of a 1,954-unit apartment portfolio in the Dallas area The Dallas investor bought the propertries from JPI, an Irving, Texas, apartment...
Dallas Morning News RREAF Holdings plans to unveil its Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake property next month Aimbridge Hospitality will manage the 240-room hotel, which sits at the intersection of State Highway 114 and White Chapel Boulevard...
Austin Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has proposed developing a 17-story hotel in downtown Austin, Texas The New York developer plans to build the 344-room property on a surface parking lot site at 617 Colorado St If approved, it would include...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
San Antonio Business Journal Industrial Group Southwest LLC is building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse property in San Antonio The industrial property, which is being built on a speculative basis, is going up in the South Park Business Park, near...
San Antonio Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc has agreed to lease a 120,000-square-foot distribution center in the Kyle Crossing Business Park in suburban Austin, Texas The industrial property is part of the 40-acre Plum Creek mixed-use...
Dallas Morning News Uber Technologies is bringing about 116,000 square feet of office space in Dallas to the sublease market The space being offered by the transportation company is in the Epic office building, at 2550 Pacific Ave, in the...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on a 106,622-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The four-story property is being built on more than six acres just south of US Highway 380 and will serve as the headquarters of the...
Dallas Morning News Jackson-Shaw has opened its 252-room AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Dallas developer built the 16-story property on West Fifth Street near Sundance Square It includes a full-service bar and first-floor...