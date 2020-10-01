Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc has reached a settlement with the SEC over charges the regulatory agency had made with regard to ratings adjustments Kroll had made involving CMBS and collateralized loan obligations The rating agency agreed to pay just...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The value of the Cassa Times Square hotel/retail property in Manhattan has been chopped by more than half, to $321 million from $689 million, in a June appraisal That compares with the property’s $342...
The venture that owns the 427-room Hilton Meadowlands hotel, next to the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, NJ, has brought the property to the sales market The hotel, which is encumbered by $455 million of financing, is being offered...
Dallas Business Journal VEREIT Inc is offering for sale a 246,060-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas NKF has the listing for the property, GM Financial Services Center I at 4001 Embarcadero Drive, which comes to...
Washington Business Journal The Association for Manufacturing Technology, or AMT, is offering for sale the development site at 7901 Westpark Drive in McLean, Va It has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which has been approved for a...
Dallas Morning News Kaizen Development is offering for sale One Bethany East, a 120,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas JLL has the listing for the two-year-old building, which is part of the Watters Creek...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report At least $19 billion of the $27 billion of debt that Highgate Holdings will assume through its acquisition of a massive hotel portfolio from Colony Capital Inc is securitized The largest piece of that is...
Capital-raising for Torchlight Investors' latest commercial real estate debt fund has been moving along at a healthy pace as the New York investment manager already has raised $11 billion of the $15 billion it's targeting It launched capital-raising...
SitusAMC Holdings Corp has acquired the loan-servicing and asset-management platforms of Cohen Financial, adding 6,900 loans with a balance of $34 billion The deal bolsters the size SitusAMC’s portfolio to 10,000 loans with a balance of $130...