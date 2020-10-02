Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ace Hardware is building a 710,000-square-foot distribution facility in Plant City, Fla, about 25 miles west of Tampa, Fla The industrial property is being developed by a venture of Blue Steel Development and Aspyre...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Arben Mitaj has filed plans for a 111-unit apartment property in the Bronx, NY The property, at 2072 Anthony Ave, would have 12 floors The Department of Buildings last year rejected Mitaj’s plans for a...
Dallas Business Journal Ground has broken on a 400,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Burleson, Texas, about 45 miles southwest of Dallas A venture of Yukon Ventures LLC of Austin, Texas, and Saxum Real Estate of Summit, NJ, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Aimbridge Hospitality is eyeing leasing 125,000 square feet of office space at HQ53, a 250,000-sf building that’s been proposed for the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Cawley Partners has proposed the five-story property...
Dallas Business Journal Crow Holdings is developing a pair of industrial properties with a combined 535,975 square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings, which are being planned for a development site along Downing Drive, will cost a total of $20...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...
Pittsburgh Business Times RDC Inc plans on breaking ground this month on the 370-unit Brewer’s Block apartment property in Pittsburgh The property, at 3250 Liberty Ave, will also have 320 parking spaces and parking for 150 bicycles It will sit...
Philadelphia Business Journal Stalwart Equities Inc has proposed constructing a 916,300-square-foot warehouse in the Philadelphia suburb of Falls, Pa The Brooklyn, NY, developer has agreed to acquire a 96-acre site off Pennsylvania Avenue near the...