Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has sold the 221-room Residence Inn in Cambridge, Mass, for $1075 million, or $486,425/room The Orlando, Fla, REIT had acquired the hotel in 2008 for $727 million, or $328,959/room It noted that the most recent sales...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
Commercial Observer Prime Storage Group has paid $285 million for six self-storage and industrial facilities in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the portfolio from Knickpoint Ventures in a deal brokered by Venture Capital Properties The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...
Commercial Property Executive Swift Real Estate Partners has bought the 137,349-square-foot Columbia West Building in downtown Bellevue, Wash, for $72 million, or $52421/sf The San Francisco real estate investment company purchased the eight-story...
Rentvcom Waterford Property Co has bought the 95,600-square-foot Marketplace at the Lakes retail property in West Covina, Calif, for $186 million, or $19456/sf The Kansas City, Kan, real estate investment company purchased the shopping center, at...
The Boston company, led by Raanan Katz, who played on the Israeli national basketball team, is looking to take advantage of the dislocation in the retail real estate sector by buying small- to middle-market properties in New England and South...
Oakmont Properties has paid $118 million, or $425,992/unit, for the 277-unit Press at Midtown Quarter apartments in Sacramento, Calif The Folsom, Calif, investor bought the property, at 1714 21st St, from a venture of DeBartolo Development and SKK...