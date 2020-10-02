Log In or Subscribe to read more
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has sold the 221-room Residence Inn in Cambridge, Mass, for $1075 million, or $486,425/room The Orlando, Fla, REIT had acquired the hotel in 2008 for $727 million, or $328,959/room It noted that the most recent sales...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Commercial Observer Prime Storage Group has paid $285 million for six self-storage and industrial facilities in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the portfolio from Knickpoint Ventures in a deal brokered by Venture Capital Properties The...
REBusiness Online A private company has purchased the 240-unit Pine Brook Apartments at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield, Calif, for $22 million, or $91,667/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, which was not identified The property,...
Dallas Morning News Capital One has provided $270 million of financing for Lone Star Funds’ purchase of a 1,954-unit apartment portfolio in the Dallas area The Dallas investor bought the propertries from JPI, an Irving, Texas, apartment...
Commercial Observer Natixis has provided $158 million of financing against the Duchess, a 320-unit apartment property in North Bergen, NJ Post Brothers owns the complex, at 7601 River Road, which it had acquired three years ago for $166 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $260 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 609 Main St in Houston The 48-story building is owned by Hines, which started developing it...
San Antonio Busines Journal Goodwill Industries of San Antonio has bought a former Walmart store in Windcrest, Texas, and plans to redevelop it into a retail operations center The nonprofit bought the property, at 7702 North Interstate 35, about 10...