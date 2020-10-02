Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Bank of America have provided $233 million of financing against the 74,520-square-foot warehouse at 535 Zerega Ave in the Bronx, NY Blackstone Group owns the property, which it had bought...
Barclays has provided a $483 million senior mortgage against 1334 York Ave, a 506,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan NKF Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan, which has a five-year term Sotheby’s, which owns and fully...
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has sold the 221-room Residence Inn in Cambridge, Mass, for $1075 million, or $486,425/room The Orlando, Fla, REIT had acquired the hotel in 2008 for $727 million, or $328,959/room It noted that the most recent sales...
South Florida Business Journal Two office buildings with a combined 66,578 square feet in Kendall, Fla, have been sold for $1675 million, or about $25158/sf Acropolis Realty LLC sold the buildings, at 8900 SW 107th Ave and 10700 SW 88th St, to...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Commercial Observer Prime Storage Group has paid $285 million for six self-storage and industrial facilities in the Bronx, NY The New York company bought the portfolio from Knickpoint Ventures in a deal brokered by Venture Capital Properties The...
REBusiness Online A private company has purchased the 240-unit Pine Brook Apartments at 5000 Belle Terrace in Bakersfield, Calif, for $22 million, or $91,667/unit The Mogharebi Group represented the seller, which was not identified The property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report American Landmark Apartments has paid $485 million, or $151,563/unit, for the 320-unit Vinings at Palm Bay in Palm Bay, Fla The Tampa, Fla, company bought the apartments from Abacus Capital Group, a New...
Dallas Morning News Capital One has provided $270 million of financing for Lone Star Funds’ purchase of a 1,954-unit apartment portfolio in the Dallas area The Dallas investor bought the propertries from JPI, an Irving, Texas, apartment...