Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Boston’s 711 Atlantic Ave office building The suit, filed in Suffolk County, Mass, Superior Court, alleges that the owner of the 99,000-square-foot property, Plymouth Rock...
New York Post Rudin Management Co is renovating the 12 million-square-foot office building at 80 Pine St in Manhattan The New York company has hired Fogarty Finger Architecture to design a new lobby and entryways as well as storefronts It also has...
Triad Business Journal Grubb Properties has proposed developing a six-story office building totaling 200,000 square feet in downtown Chapel Hill, NC The project is being planned for a site along East Rosemary Street and would include a 1,100-space...
Welltower Inc has sold its stake in a portfolio of 10 seniors-housing properties with a total of 1,507 units in a deal valued at $740 million The Toledo, Ohio, REIT sold the stake to a venture of AEW Capital Management and Merrill Gardens, a Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Bank of America have provided $233 million of financing against the 74,520-square-foot warehouse at 535 Zerega Ave in the Bronx, NY Blackstone Group owns the property, which it had bought...
Barclays has provided a $483 million senior mortgage against 1334 York Ave, a 506,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan NKF Capital Markets arranged the floating-rate loan, which has a five-year term Sotheby’s, which owns and fully...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ace Hardware is building a 710,000-square-foot distribution facility in Plant City, Fla, about 25 miles west of Tampa, Fla The industrial property is being developed by a venture of Blue Steel Development and Aspyre...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $535 million of construction financing for the apartment component of the Pura Vida mixed-use project in Hialeah, Fla Coral Rock Development Group is the property’s...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Arben Mitaj has filed plans for a 111-unit apartment property in the Bronx, NY The property, at 2072 Anthony Ave, would have 12 floors The Department of Buildings last year rejected Mitaj’s plans for a...